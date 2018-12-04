New Delhi: The erstwhile Delhi Daredevils were re-christened as Delhi Capitals in an unveiling by new stakeholders JSW Sports on Tuesday.

JSW Sports having brought a 50% stake in the franchise, add the Indian Premier League franchise to its existing sports properties, the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC and its Olympic sports program.

Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, explained that the new name originates from an identity that’s exclusive to Delhi – the capital of India.

Delhi Capitals will compete in the twelfth season of the IPL under the leadership team of head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif and bowling coach James Hopes.

Shreyas Iyer, who took over from Gautam Gambhir during the last edition, will be the franchise captain in the 2019 edition.

Commenting on the fact that the IPL may be held outside India with South Africa touted as a destination, Jindal said, “We cannot think about things that are beyond our control. Nonetheless, we will aim to build a good team at the upcoming auction.”

The IPL auction for the 2019 season will be held in Jaipur on December 18. Commenting on the fact that Delhi has one of the highest purses for the upcoming season, “We have to think about availability. We know that the English and the Australian players who will play in the World Cup will not be available after May 1.”

Kiran Kumar Grandhi from the GMR group and co-owner of the Capitals stated that they had aimed to build on Indian youth and that they had tried to maintain continuity for the last three to four years, citing Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Rishabh Pant as examples.

Delhi Capitals will sport a new logo and crest for the upcoming season. Jindal explained that the logo had three parts – The Parliament, a place where strategies are made. At the logo’s core, is a tiger – symbolising attack, according to Jindal while the shield signifies defence. The team will retain its previous colours.

Ponting in a pre-recorded video message said, “I have been through a lot of ups and downs in my time as a cricketer, and have realised how important it is to sometimes take a step back and start afresh. A new ideology and approach can do wonders towards revitalising a team, renewing their energy and spirit, which will in turn permeate into the team’s performances. Our team currently has all these in abundance and our goal is to achieve our new vision.”

The Capitals traded-in Shikhar Dhawan and have retained 14 players ahead of IPL 12 auction.

Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports denied recent reports that the organisation had also bought a Hockey India League (HIL) franchise and maintained that their investment in Delhi football was due to the “good work” that the state football body’s new management had done. He also added that there were no intentions of acquiring any further sporting properties at the moment.

Delhi Capitals Current Squad:

1. Shreyas Iyer (C)

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Rishabh Pant

4. Prithvi Shaw

5. Amit Mishra

6. Avesh Khan

7. Harshal Patel

8. Rahul Tewatia

9. Jayant Yadav

10. Manjot Kalra

11. Colin Munro

12. Chris Morris

13. Kagiso Rabada

14. Sandeep Lamichhane

15. Trent Boult