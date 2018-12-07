India had the slight edge in a sedately-paced battle of attrition after R Ashwin cleaned up the Australian top-order and a meticulous pace effort kept the home team’s scoring in check on the second day of the opening Test in Adelaide.

Travis Head (61 not out) and Pat Cummins (10) kept Australia in the game with a 50-run partnership in the last session but India walked away with the advantage after the latter fell towards the end of day’s play.

At stumps, Australia were 191/7 in 88 overs with Ashwin being their primary tormentor, with figures of 3/50 in 33 overs. He was aided well by the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/34) and Ishant Sharma (2/31).

Mitchell Starc (8 not out) was giving Head company at close of play with Australia trailing by 59 runs against India’s first innings effort of 250 all out, the highlight of which was Cheteshwar Pujara’s fighting hundred.

On day two, the Indian bowlers displayed impressive discipline, and were led by Ashwin and Ishant, two senior pros in the longest format.

For Australia, their weakness in the batting lineup in the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith was exposed before Head led a mini recovery.

With a lot expected of him, Shaun Marsh let his team down with a poor shot, going after a wide, tossed up delivery from Ashwin and chopping it onto the stumps. His poor run – seventh consecutive single digit score in Tests – could be a big concern for Australia.

"Shaun Marsh with 6 single figure scores in a row at test level. The first Australian batting in the top 5 to do that since 1888" Andrew Samson — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) December 7, 2018

Since the start of the Ashes last year, Shaun Marsh averages 74.33 in home Tests, and 13.41 in away Tests. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018

Shaun Marsh since his last Test 100 (156 vs Eng, SCG):

40 33 24 1 26 0 16 7 7 0 3 4 2

163 runs in 13 inngs at 12.53#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 7, 2018

Australia’s batting, overall, looked pedestrian for most part of the day, with Sachin Tendulkar expressing his surprise at a defensive approach that he had never seen before.

So far in this innings, Australia have played 15.3% attacking shots. In the CricViz database (dating back to 2006), Australia have never attacked less in the first innings of a Test match. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018

Across Aaron Finch's short Test career he has been strong against spin, with just one dismissal at an average of 83.00 - but against pace he has been dismissed four times at an average of 24.50. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018

A big part of Australia’s struggles on Friday was orchestrated by Ashwin, who had figures of 33-9-50-3.

All three of his wickets were left-handed batsmen, against whom he enjoys bowling.

R Ashwin

v RHB - 160 wickets at 31.55

V LHB- 179 wickets at 19.77#AUSvIND — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) December 7, 2018

When Ashwin last toured Australia, he bowled too quickly, too short, and he struggled. 46% of his deliveries were above 88kph, and just 22% were pitched full. Today, he's bowling fuller (33% pitching full) and slower (only 25% above 88kph) - and it's working. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018

As it stands , this is Ashwin’s second most economical bowling performance in his Test career away from home. In Tests outside the subcontinent, this is the most economical he has been.

Ashwin's most economical spells away from home Venue / Opposition Innings Figures Fatullah, Bangladesh (2015) 3rd 6-2-8-0 Adelaide, Australia (2018) 2nd 33-9-50-3 Nottingham, England (2018) 4th 22.5-8-44-1 Gros Islet, West Indies (2016) 2nd 26-7-52-2 Manchester, England (2014) 2nd 14-1-29-0

Bumrah was also impressive in his first Test in Australia.

The first ball of the eighth over saw Jasprit Bumrah send down a 153.26kph delivery to Marcus Harris. No ball in the match has been quicker. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 7, 2018

All things said, the game is still evenly poised as India’s record against tail-enders has not been the greatest.

India & the tail.



This year:



Cape Town - 202/6 - 286/10

Centurion - 251/6 - 335/10

Jo'burg - 125/6 - 194/10

Birmingham - 86/6 - 180/10

Lords - 320/6 - 396/7d

Nottingham - 231/6 - 317/10

Southampton - 86/6 - 246/10

Southampton - 178/6 - 271/10

Oval - 177/6 - 332/10#AUSvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 7, 2018