The depleted Mumbai batting line-up got a major boost in the form of seasoned Shreyas Iyer for their Ranji Trophy game against Baroda in Mumbai on December 14, PTI reported.

Iyer is part of the India A squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played Tuesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, and hence can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda.

The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association through their website. Former skipper and experienced batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was having a tough time with the bat, has been dropped.

The team will be led by Siddesh Lad. This season, Baroda have played five games. They have drawn three, won one and lost one. In the combined Group A and B standings, they are at 5th spot with 13 points. 41-time champions Mumbai are languishing in the 16th spot with five points in their kitty.

Mumbai squad: Siddesh Lad (c), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Vikrant Auti, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Minad Manjrekar, Shubham Ranjane, Bhupen Lalwani and Badre Alam.