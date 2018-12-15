Hardik Pandya marked his return from injury with a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pandya, back in competitive cricket after recovering from a back spasm that he suffered in the Asia Cup in UAE in September, had opened the bowling on day one and rocked Mumbai with a two-wicket haul for 21 in his impressive comeback spell of six overs after Mumbai were put in to bat.

Pandya’s cheap dismissals of openers Aditya Tare and newcomer Vikrant Auti was before the double century partnership between Shreyas Iyer and captain Siddhesh Lad, who went on a run-scoring spree to take the wind out of Baroda’s sails and place Mumbai, who are languishing in the 16th out of 18 spots on the points table, in a commanding position at stumps.

Iyer slammed 11 sixes and 17 fours in a blistering knock of 178 and put on a double century stand with skipper Siddhesh Lad, who made a responsible 130, to power Mumbai to an imposing score of 439 for 8. Pandya finished the day with three wickets, dismissing Shivam Dube later in the day.

Pandya’s workload was evidently being monitored as he did not bowl much through the day after his opening burst and a late go.

On day two, he picked up the overnight set batsman Akash and the last wicket of Royston Dias to finish with a first-class five-wicket haul. Baroda dismissed Mumbai for 465 in the 93rd over.