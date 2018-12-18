Mumbai Indians on Tuesday formally announced that former India left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan will be joining the team as the Director of Cricket Operations.

The experienced former India international will be part of the Mumbai Indians think-tank, joining team owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani at the IPL auction in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

This will be his first managerial role in the IPL, after having captained and mentored Delhi Daredevils on 2017.

In his playing days, Khan was part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL seasons 2009, 2010 and 2014 and has 29 wickets to his name from 30 outings.

Ahead of the IPL auction Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players, including captain Rohit Sharma, all rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah who form the core of Mumbai Indians. The three-time champions outfit have also continued with Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare and Suryakumar Yadav.

Among overseas players, Mumbai Indians have Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff and the Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.