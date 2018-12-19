Widely regarded as among the best of the next-gen crop of Indian badminton, doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who represents Ahmedabad Smashmasters in the Pro Badminton League said that the game runs in his genes, picking it up from his father and brother.

“It’s in my genes. My father used to play and my brother used to play so it came like that,” Satwik said, in an interview with Scroll.in.

Most players become singles players with the badminton climate not favourable to the doubles players. But, the 17-year-old was clear from the onset that he wanted to be involved in doubles.

“So, I never used to watch videos, any badminton videos,” he said. “I used to watch only Saina’s games when she is playing on TV. So I liked that game but I liked mostly doubles, I used to think. Because when I started there was no proper doubles player. So I thought if there would be one good doubles player then it would be good for India.”

The Hyderabadi teenager, who idolises Roger Federer, admitted that he wasn’t sure what his style is just yet. “I don’t know my style. I will play from anywhere [in the court]. I don’t know my style. It’s like karate. Something like this (does action).”

Satwik concluded by saying that he was adding new shots to his repertoire ahead of the PBL season, “Obviously, my favourite shot is my smash and I want to learn some defence skills like Lee Yong Dae.”