Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker was in top form in the 10m air pistol event, winning both the women’s and the junior finals at the national selection trials in Delhi.

Winner of gold medals at the Youth Olympics, ISSF World Cup and Commonwealth Games, Haryana’s Bhaker shot a total of 242.1 in the women’s 10m air pistol final to finish ahead of 13-year-old teen sensation Esha Singh, who shot 240.4, and Anuradha (219.3).

Earlier in the qualification, Bhaker was second with a score of 579.

Former world number one Heena Sidhu, who equalled the women’s 10m air pistol qualification world record on Wednesday, finished fourth in the finals with 197.3.

In the junior finals, the 16-year-old Bhaker shot 244.5. Esha finished second with 24-4, while Yashsavi Joshi was third, having managed 215.3 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The youth 10m air pistol finals was won by Saumya Dhyani, who shot 241.4, while Vibhuti Bhatia (237.6) and Yashsavi Joshi (215.3 ) finished second and third respectively.

A few days ago, Bhaker claimed the top positions in the women’s 25m sports pistol in both the women’s and junior sections.