In their final Premier League game of 2018, Arsenal collapsed like only Arsenal could at Anfield.
It was thought that Unai Emery’s appointment would improve the soft exterior that Arsenal have gone on to display in big matches over the previous few years but Liverpool proved otherwise with a 5-1 thrashing to extend their lead to 9 points at the top.
The Gunners surprisingly took the lead against a Liverpool side that had conceded only seven goals in the Premier League all season. Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ opener was as good as it got for Emery’s men as Jurgen Klopp’s team swept the visitors away in the remaining half hour of the first period. Roberto Firmino was back to his belligerent best, scoring twice in two minutes to put the Reds 2-1 up.
Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah also got into the act as Liverpool ended the first half 4-1 up. It didn’t get much better for Arsenal in the second half as Liverpool earned their second penalty of the match with Firmino dispatching it for his third.
With this, Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the table while Arsenal remain fifth with 38 points.
Twitter was filled with jibes at Arsenal after another big defeat to a top side.