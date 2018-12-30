In their final Premier League game of 2018, Arsenal collapsed like only Arsenal could at Anfield.

It was thought that Unai Emery’s appointment would improve the soft exterior that Arsenal have gone on to display in big matches over the previous few years but Liverpool proved otherwise with a 5-1 thrashing to extend their lead to 9 points at the top.

The Gunners surprisingly took the lead against a Liverpool side that had conceded only seven goals in the Premier League all season. Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ opener was as good as it got for Emery’s men as Jurgen Klopp’s team swept the visitors away in the remaining half hour of the first period. Roberto Firmino was back to his belligerent best, scoring twice in two minutes to put the Reds 2-1 up.

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah also got into the act as Liverpool ended the first half 4-1 up. It didn’t get much better for Arsenal in the second half as Liverpool earned their second penalty of the match with Firmino dispatching it for his third.

With this, Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the table while Arsenal remain fifth with 38 points.

Twitter was filled with jibes at Arsenal after another big defeat to a top side.

Arsenal conceded as many PL goals today as Liverpool did in October, November and December combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 29, 2018

How would you describe Arsenal? pic.twitter.com/KO87Ury5VO — Stantön 🏴‍☠️ (@StantonThe3rd) December 29, 2018

154 - Mohamed Salah's penalty means Arsenal vs Liverpool is now the highest scoring @premierleague fixture in the history of the competition (154 goals). Bonanza. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/qqOCNj0gyi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

Remember him? He grew up, joined Liverpool and was named Firmino and tonight he scored 3 past Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/kaoiqkUR7M — Chrispine Marvine (@Marrvine) December 29, 2018

An Arsenal defender defending well in case you’d forgotten what that looked like. https://t.co/t2OSaLCtKA — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) December 29, 2018

When #Arsenal thought they would come to #Liverpool and beat us. pic.twitter.com/GgKoTOHRu9 — amir ahtashⴰⵎⵉⵔ ⵉⵃⵜⴰⵛ (@elninoamir) December 30, 2018

Those five occasions:



1998: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

2000: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

2014: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

2017: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

2018: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ok8K2j5tBm — Michael King (@mickeyzuumbe) December 30, 2018

Oh wow would you look at the time it’s five past Arsenal https://t.co/G29zpF6a3b — Sabah (@Sabah07) December 30, 2018

#LIVARS 5-1

This is what arsenal defense looked like

....a gate with no fence... pic.twitter.com/Fwf11dPqUQ — PAULDICE (@PAULDICEyz) December 30, 2018