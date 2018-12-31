Rohit Sharma will miss the fourth and the final Test against Australia in Sydney as he returned to India to be with his newborn.

There will be no replacement player in the Test squad, the BCCI informed in a press release.

Sharma left for Mumbai on December 30, to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl.

“BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He will join the ODI squad on the 8th of January 2019, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January,” the release said.

India have taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series and are on the cusp of creating history by winning the series for the first time in Australia. Sharma made his comeback from a injury in Melbourne after missing the second Test, and scored a fluent half century in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test which India won by 131 runs.

The fourth Test begins in Sydney on Thursday.