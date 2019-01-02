Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was among several cricketers and celebrities who paid tribute to renowned coach Ramakant Achrekar, who died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Tendulkar was Achrekar’s most famous protege. He started training with the coach at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park aged 11. Apart from the batting legend, Achrekar also mentored former India cricketers Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Ramesh Powar, Pravin Amre, and Chandrakant Pandit, among others.

His contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket was recognised with the Dhronacharya award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010.

A special afternoon with the person who taught us so much and made us who we are. His blessings are all we need to kick-off the TMGA Mumbai camps tomorrow. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4aMPTPynuc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 31, 2018

Tendulkar on Wednesday sent the following statement to the media after news of Achrekar’s death broke: