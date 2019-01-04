Veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan maintained their career-best spots in the International Table Tennis Rankings Federation rankings released on Friday. In the women’s rankings, Manika Batra moved up by a place to reach the 51st spot.

Among men, Harmeet Desai is the only other paddler to be among top-100 in the world. Batra, meanwhile, is the lone Indian woman figuring in the top-100 list.

In the under-21 men and women, there are as many as four male and three female players in the top-100. Prodigy Manav Thakkar is at 17, having gained three places recently. Ronit Bhanja follows him and gained seven spots to move seal the 34th spot. Jeet Chandra gained ten spots to be at 46th and Siddesh Pandey was the most improved of the lot, leapfrogging 14 places to get to world no 52.

Among women, Selena Selvakumar no 31 while Moumita Dutta and Archana Kamath are tied at world no 32. They are followed by Sreeja Akula at 62.

Among the U-18s, three Indians each are among the top 100, having shown improvement after their performances in the ITTF junior pro-tours. Manush Shah is placed at no 10 while Raegan Alburqueque is behind him at no 57. He is followed by Payas Jain, who is at no 93. This was the first time Payas has broken into the top-100 in the category.

Among girls, Swastika Ghosh has gained 18 places to be at 32 with National champion Prapti Sen at no 55. Diya Chitale, who broke into the top-100, is now at no 72.