Teenager Amanda Anisimova played the match of her life to continue a dream run to the last 16 at the Australian Open Friday, inspired by idol Maria Sharapova.

The American upset 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in 65 minutes to set-up a fourth-round meeting with eighth seeded Czech Petra Kvitova, and she has her sights set high.

“It was probably one of the best matches of my life. I played really well today. She’s a really tough opponent, so I was just really preparing myself for a really tough match,” she said.

“I was putting it all out there. I was staying relaxed.”

At 17 years and five months, Florida-based Anisimova, whose parents are Russian, is the youngest player left in the tournament.

Seventeen-year-old Amanda #Anisimova breaks new ground at the #AusOpen



- Youngest 🇺🇸 to make R16 at a major since Serena in 1998

- Youngest 🇺🇸 to reach R16 at AO since Jennifer Capriati in 1993

- First player born in the 2000s (man or woman) to reach R16 at a slam



She is making her debut appearance at Melbourne Park and her only other two Grand Slam appearances at the French and US Opens have ended in first-round exits.

“This is an unreal feeling, I can’t believe that this is happening right now,” she added.

“I was just so excited. I was going to be playing on a big court. I was just trying to have fun out there, and I was really enjoying myself.”

Ranked 87 in the world, she reached the quarter-finals in Auckland this month and said she modelled herself on Sharapova, who was the last teenager to win a Grand Slam.

“I would want to be the [next] person to win a Slam as a teenager,” she said. “I have always looked up to her [Sharapova] and I was watching her when I was little. She’s a great person to look up to.

“I always enjoyed watching her play and all of her interviews. She’s a great person off the court.”