Virat Kohli, for the sensational year he’s had in Tests and ODIs, was named International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Player of The Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The Indian captain became the first player to win all three of top awards. He was also named captain of the Test and ODI teams.

Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

“It feels amazing. It’s a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year,” Kohli was quoted in an ICC press release.

“I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.”

“To be rewarded in this manner from amongst all of them is obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances. From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation.”

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, was named the Emerging Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC’s voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

He was also the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.