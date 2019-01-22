The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced cash rewards for its selection committee following Virat Kohli and Co becoming the first team in history to not lose a One-day International, Test, and Twenty20 International series in Australia.

“It has been decided that the selection committee comprising of five members will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakh each,” stated a release from BCCI.

India also became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, winning the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. They 1-1 with the Australians in the T20I series and also won the ODI series 2-1.

Vinod Rai, chairman of the Committee of Administrators, said: “We are extremely proud of the way Team India have performed in Australia.”

He added, “We had announced cash rewards for cricketers and support staff earlier and are now rewarding selectors. The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations. The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations.”

CoA member Diana Edulji praised the MSK Prasad-led selection committee for their efforts in building a team for the upcoming World Cup in the summer. “Each member who has played a role in India’s recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated,” Edulji said.

The former India captain also paid tribute for some of the selection gambles that paid off in Australia. Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari put up impressive displays in Melbourne and Sydney to setup India’s series win. Vihari was moved up the batting order as a makeshift opener and Agarwal was slotted in only after Prithvi Shaw was ruled out with an injury, and Murali Vijay and KL Raul failed to make a mark.

Edulji added, “With the ICC Cricket World Cup just about four months away, the three-match ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team. The selectors have been focusing on a core group of cricketers that will make the cut at the showpiece event. I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their first tour of Australia.”