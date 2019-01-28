Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 131 as Saurashtra chased down the 279-run target set by Karnataka with five wickets in hand. The wins takes Saurashtra into the Ranji Trophy final where they will face Vidarbha.

Sheldon Jackson also hit a century and shared a 214-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Pujara. He was dismissed by Vinay Kumar with Saurashtra still needing 42 runs to win.

But Pujara made sure there was no climax to the chase and took his team home. This is the second time in two matches that Saurashtra have chased down a significant target.

In the quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh, the same pair had put on 136-run partnership to chase down a Ranji record target of 372 runs.

On day four of the semi-final, Pujara showcased his patience and experience to build the innings while Sheldon’s composure calmed the nervous in the dressing room.

The duo had come together with Saurashtra struggling on 23 for 3 but both batsmen, with their fair share of luck, built a partnership and guided their team to victory.