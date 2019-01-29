A bee attack forced officials to halt play during the fourth One-day International between India A and England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram, Times of India reported on Tuesday.

No official, player or support staff were injured during the attack, but atleast five supporters were taken to the hospital. The incident happened during the 28th over of Lions’ innings. The support staff, including India A coach Rahul Dravid had to scamper inside the dugout to keep away from the bees, who had swarmed around the stadium.

The players, though, did not leave field and waited near the pitch for around 15 minutes, till the match could resume. The report stated that five injured fans were taken to the Anantapuri hospital. England Lions were bowled out for 221. India A have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.