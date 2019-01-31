India defeated Indonesia 2-0 in the second of their international friendly matches against the hosts on Wednesday. This meant that the Indian women all four of their games on this tour, ensuring a 100% record for head coach Maymol Rocky’s side.

India 2⃣-0⃣ Indonesia



Watch the two cracking strikes 🎆⚽️ from Sanju Yadav and Dangmei Grace that gave the 🇮🇳 team its 4⃣th straight win!#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qVpK8pCgqf — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 31, 2019

The visitors, buoyant from a 3-0 win in the last match, started on the front foot and went ahead after 20 minutes. Some slick build-up play in midfield saw the ball played up to Sanju Yadav on the left edge of the box and the Haryana attacker fizzed the ball home with her left foot past the Indonesian keeper.

The final action of the game came in the dying moments, as India grabbed their second goal in the second minute of stoppage time. The ball was played out to the right flank and it was swung in, but Dangmei Grace couldn’t connect cleanly at the first attempt. Grace then dinked in the rebound to seal the deal for India.

The team had previously defeated Hong Kong in two friendly matches, registering 5-2 and 1-0 victories over the lower-ranked Asian side. India, who are 62nd in the Fifa rankings, should rise on the back of their four wins.