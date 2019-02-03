Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 in the opening match of the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League that started Saturday.

Led by Manu Joseph’s 15 points (14 spikes and one block), Kochi registered a 15-11, 15-13, 15-8, 15-10, 5-15 win. For U Mumba, Nicholas Del Bianco was the highest scorer with ten points (9 spikes and 1 block).

Kochi took the initiative in the first set as star player David Lee fed off the massive crowd support scoring points through spikes, blocks and serves in the first set.

At the first technical time out (TTO), Kochi led by 8-5 and continued to dominate both in defence and attack taking two consecutive points to go up by 10-5.

U Mumba Volley tried to make a comeback but Kochi kept the pressure on and finished off the set by 15-11. For Kochi, Joseph was the highest scorer in first set scoring five points.