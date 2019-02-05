With the ODI World Cup just four months away, Sunil Gavaskar wants India to play left-handed Rishabh Pant in the home ODI series against Australia which begins on March 2.

Pant has been a regular in the Indian squad in the T20 format but is yet to cement his place in the ODI squad.

“I would look at Rishabh Pant because he brings the left-handedness into the top line-up,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“I would look at Rishabh playing in the five ODIs against Australia, because that will give a fair idea on how the young kid is shaping up with giving him a little more responsibility at No. 4 or 5.”

The former India captain was of the opinion that a left-handed batsman in the middle-order is crucial and India can pick Dinesh Karthik as the third opener.

“I would look at Dinesh Karthik as third opener because you want to carry a spare opener in your 15 anyway.

“Even if you have three wicket-keepers in your squad, so be it. I think it will give the team just a little flexibility with the batting,” he said.

If Karthik and Pant do find a place in the squad, India are likely to go in with three wicketkeepers given MS Dhoni is certain to be picked.

As far as the second all-rounder’s spot is concerned, Gavaskar thinks Vijay Shankar may pip Ravindra Jadeja to find a place in the squad.

“It’s going to be between Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad for the World Cup, and looking at where the tournament is being held, I think it may be Vijay Shankar.”

Explaining the need to find balance among seamers in the squad, the former opener said that there is no need to pick a fourth pacer.

“I will go with three, I would say Hardik (Pandya) comes as the fourth seamer and again Vijay Shankar can come in as batsman who can bowl a little bit, so I think it gives the team a little bit of balance.”

Gavaskar, however, was certain that both wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav should be in the 15-member squad.

“If I am playing Pakistan I will go with Yuzvendra Chahal, if you are playing with Australia, England and South Africa I will go with Kuldeep Yadav, because somewhere they do not read Kuldeep.

“I’ll have both in my squad and pick accordingly because I do believe England, South Africa and Australia perhaps not pick Kuldeep Yadav as much as they would be able to pick a little bit of Yuzendra Chahal.”