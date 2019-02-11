Chelsea were dealt a 6-0 hammering by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as Maurizio Sarri’s debut season in charge of the Blues went from bad to worse.

Their 4-0 loss to Bournemouth was their heaviest since 1996 but the half a dozen shipped against City saw them slump to their biggest defeat in 28 years. Speculation about ex-Napoli manager Sarri remaining in the job were fuelled post full-time when the Italian admitted that he was at risk of getting sacked.

For the Citizens, it was Sergio Aguero who shone brightest with a hat-trick despite missing a sitter with the home side leading 1-0. He more than made up for it with a belter from 25 yards for his first goal of the afternoon.

Their strength in depth was also on display as substitute David Silva played a pivotal part in the sixth goal, with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also coming off the bench. At full-time, Sarri refused to shake hands with Guardiola, heading straight down the tunnel instead.

With the club missing out on Champions League action this season and in sixth place in the Premier League table currently, the challenge will be to climb back into the top four in order to secure the long-term services of Eden Hazard.

Social media had a laugh at Chelsea’s expense though. Here are some of the best reactions from the match:

Happy about the win, the hat-trick and for matching an all-times record. It's my honour and my pleasure to belong to this FC, with great companions, amazing fans, and being part of this wonderful team. C'mon, City!!! pic.twitter.com/BM17BmERe6 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 10, 2019

Gonna have to make room for another ⚽️ now, @aguerosergiokun! 😍 pic.twitter.com/NModBypePp — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 10, 2019

Sergio Aguero becomes Manchester City’s all-time top league scorer.



1. Sergio Aguero: 160

2. Tommy Johnson (1920-30): 158

2. Eric Brook (1928-39): 158



He is also City’s all-time top goal scorer in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/qbhhdv2W8d — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) February 11, 2019

35-2 - In 2019, Manchester City have won their seven matches in all competitions at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 35-2. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/hCapNIr4IG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2019

Manchester City against small teams this season.



5-0 Burnley

6-1 Southampton

5-0 Cardiff

6-1 Huddersfield

6-0 Chelsea — A.S.S (@Iamskununzy) February 10, 2019

Manchester City: I spelt your name today



Chelsea: Hell no, you only spelt C.H.E.L.S.E and that's not how to spell it



Manchester City: Well, I spelt C.H.E.S.E.A



Chelsea: so where's the L



Manchester City: you took the L — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) February 10, 2019

If you missed the Chelsea's game. Here are the highlights.



Retweet to pain a Chelsea fan 😂😂😂😂😂#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/QW4qLMlZ9V — alexis (@uzomac76) February 10, 2019

Even the Chelsea Lion has seen enough 😆😆😆 Massacre at the Etihad. #MCICHE #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/FlqTblQvSc — Lex 🇿🇼 (@KSEGrp) February 11, 2019