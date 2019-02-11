Injury-plagued Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed the 17th title of his career on Sunday when he defeated French compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 to claim the Montpellier title.

Tsonga, a former world number five, is currently down at 210 in the rankings after a lengthy battle with a knee injury. For the 33-year-old, it was a first title since Antwerp in October 2017.

In Bulgaria, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth career title by beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3 in the Sofia Open final.

World number 16 Medvedev had too much firepower for his 47th-ranked opponent as he added the Bulgarian crown to wins in Tokyo, Winston-Salem and Sydney in 2018. It was fourth title in 13 months.

Juan Ignacio Londero, who was a wild-card entrant at the Cordoba Open, lifted his first ATP Tour title beating countryman Guido Pella 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The 25-year-old Argentine was hadn’t won a tour-level main draw before this week and was a wild-card entrant, was down a set and a break against the 28-year-old Pella, who also was going for his first ATP Tour title after losing his first three finals

With AFP inputs