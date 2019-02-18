The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed disappointment over the decision to suspend coverage of the Pakistan Super League and cover the portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan across India in wake of the Pulwama attack.

As a form of protest after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, IMG Reliance and TV broadcaster D-Sports’s decided to severe ties with the Pakistan Super League.

“We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities,” said PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan in the statement.

The fourth season of the PSL kicked-off on Thursday, February 14, the day of the Pulwama attack.

PBC has also not taken kindly to former Pakistan cricket team captain and now Prime Minister Imran Khan’s portrait being covered at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and Punjab Cricket Association’s Mohali Stadium.

“Unfortunately, denying India cricket fans the right to follow HBL PSL by blocking all digital coverage as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions. The PCB intends to take up these incidents with the BCCI and the ICC at the upcoming ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month,” Khan added in his statement.

“The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate. History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries,” said Khan.