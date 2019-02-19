Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC on Tuesday offered to play an exhibition match against Real Kashmir in Srinagar to support the I-League debutants after defending champions Minerva Punjab FC pulled out of their match, citing security concerns in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Real Kashmir thanked the ISL club and invited them in March for a friendly fixture, assuring the guests “the most electric football atmosphere”.

I-League defending champions Minerva on Monday moved the Delhi High Court after the All India Football Federation refused to relocate their match against Real Kashmir from Srinagar.

Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against youll whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 19, 2019

AIFF has placed the matter in front of their own league committee for a decision. Even Kolkata giants East Bengal have conveyed to the AIFF their concerns about the February 28 match against Real Kashmir but refrained from making an outright pullout threat.

Parth Jindal, the CEO of Bengaluru FC, tweeted to Real Kashmir stating that Bengaluru “are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against you’ll whenever you invite us.”

Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let’s do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let’s play to heal. Let’s pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved. pic.twitter.com/x7YG2Jx7IT — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) February 19, 2019

Real Kashmir have already hosted eight I-League matches at home this season and are placed third in the I-League table, five points behind Chennai City with a game in hand.

Bengaluru have already qualified for the ISL play-offs and are second in the league table, with 31 points from 16 matches.