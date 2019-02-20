The Vidarbha Cricket Association has removed pictures of former Pakistan cricketers at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on following the Pulwama attack.

“The photos of former Pakistan captain and now Prime Minister Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Co were removed from the VCA Stadium in Nagpur three days ago,” VCA president Anand Jaiswal was quoted as saying by PTI. “These photos were kept at the press box and other non- public areas in the stadium,” he said.

Jaiswal said the step has been taken keeping public sentiment in mind. Cricket associations of Punjab and Rajasthan have also removed the photos of former Pakistan cricket players from their respective stadiums in Mohali and Jaipur in protest after 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, last week, covered a portrait of Imran Khan to protest against the Pulwama terror attack.