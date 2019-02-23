Indian skipper Manpreet Singh was named as the 2018 Player of the Year award by the Asian Hockey Federation while women’s team striker Lalremsiami bagged the Rising Player of The Year prize.

Manpreet led the Indian team to an unbeaten streak at the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, where his team was declared joint winners alongside Pakistan. He also contributed to India’s silver medal win at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda, and continues to remain instrumental in the Indian midfield.

The 18-year-old Lalremsiami, on the other hand, has shown remarkable progress in the women’s team with impressive performances as a striker at the 2018 World Cup and the Asian Games, where her side won a historic silver medal.

She was also a part of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, where the India under-18 team won a silver. The Indian men’s team was awarded the Best Performance of The Year for being the only Asian side to have reached the top eight at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

India also bagged a silver medal feat at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda, repeating its success from the 2016 edition.