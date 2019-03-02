VK Vismaya won the women’s 400m race at the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix athletics championships in Sangrur, Punjab, winning with a time of 53.8 seconds.

Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das came fourth with a time of 55.19 seconds, her slowest-time ever in the quarter-mile since she started competing in the event at the Federation Cup 2018. MR Poovamma came in second with a time of 54.06s, while Prachi Choudhary was third in 54.49s.

This was Hima’s first race of the season, having missed the previous leg of the IGP in New Delhi due to examinations. The Assamese sprinter’s name had figured in the entry list for IGP-2, but she pulled out.

#IGP-2019 #Sangrur Women's 400m result- VK Vismaya 53.80s, Poovamma 54.06s, Prachi 54.49s, Hima 55.19s, Anjali 55.98 pic.twitter.com/fgXjNDFbY7 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 2, 2019

Muhammed Anas, also a silver medallist in Jakarta, finished second in the 400m, 0.28 seconds behind Arokia Rajiv, who won with a time of 46.32 seconds for his second straight IGP win in the discipline.

Long jumper Sreeshankar M started his 2019 season with a win. The national record holder won with his second jump of 7.74 metres, as M Silambarasan came second with an attempt of 7.25 metres.

Consistent start in these weather conditions by Sreeshankar who starts with a 7.72m jump and follows it with this 7.74m effort. @afiindia pic.twitter.com/lFNRBJzLA3 — JSW Sports (@jswsports) March 2, 2019

Asian Games gold medallist Manjeet Singh came in second in the 800m event with a time of 1:49.82. Mohammed Afsal won the race in 1:49.48.

Govindan Lakshmanan won the men’s 5000m race with a time of 14:04.22 minutes while L Suriya missed the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 15:5 minutes by a whisker.