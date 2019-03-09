ISL semi-final first leg, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live: Mourtada Fall puts visitors ahead
Live updates from the first leg of the second semifinal in ISL.
Mumbai City 1-2 FC Goa
20’: Rafael Bastos (Mumbai City)
31’: Jackichand Singh (Goa)
39’: Mourtada Fall (Goa)
Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa preview here.
Live updates
46’: Mumbai City 1-2 Goa
The second half kicks off in Andheri
Half-time and Mumbai City trail Goa at home.
Rafael Bastos gave the Islanders the lead but Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall hit back for the Gaurs to take the lead.
45+2’: Mumbai 1-2 Goa
Sougou has the ball in the back of the net after a spill by Naveen Kumar, but is ruled out for offside.
39’: Mumbai City 1-2 Goa
Mourtada Fall puts the visitors in front. A corner makes it way to the centre-back and he buries it. Goa are turning on the screws now
20’: Mumbai City 1-0 Goa
Rafael Bastos scores. Issoko dinks it with the outside of his foot, and the midfielder makes no mistake at the near post.
After 10 minutes, Mumbai 0-0 Goa: It’s going to be a very physical game if the first 10 minutes are anything to go by. Goa have their first chance. Issoko fires a shot from long distance and forces a fine save from Nawaz, who keeps it down for a corner.
7.38 pm: In case you are tuning in just now for the ISL semifinal, a few minutes Chennai City FC created history in the I-League — their first ever title, and the first from a team in Tamil Nadu since the league’s inception.
This is how that went down.
5th min, Mumbai 0-0 Goa: CLOSE! Mumbai have a free-kick down the right, the ball is swung in to a dangerous area and there is a scramble in the box. Pushing, shoving but no scoring yet.
1st min, Mumbai 0-0 Goa: We have kick-off in Mumbai! After NorthEast, can Mumbai City make the most of home advantage in the first leg?
7.30 pm: Numbers you need to know before kickoff.
|Mumbai City
|Goa
|Goals
|25
|36
|Wins
|9
|10
|Draws
|3
|4
|Losses
|6
|4
|Clean Sheets
|7
|8
|Top scorer
|Modou Sougou -12
|Coro - 15
|Highest assists
|Arnold Issoko - 6
|Coro - 7
|Highest saves
|Amrinder Singh - 55
|Mohammad Nawaz - 35
|Highest passes
|Paulo Machado - 821
|Ahmed Jahouh - 1300
|Highest interceptions
|Sauvik Chakrabarti - 34
|Ahmed Jahouh - 31
7.26 pm: The Gaurs have reached their fourth semi-final in five years, but have only made the final once, losing 2-3 to Chennaiyin FC in 2015. Mumbai will also host this year’s final, an added incentive for the Islanders to reach their first-ever summit clash. National anthem is done. We are moments away from kickoff.
7.16 pm:
Mumbai City FC Playing XI
Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Arnold Issoko, Lucian Goian, Sehnaj Singh, Rafael Bastos, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou.
FC Goa Playing XI
Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas.
7.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the first leg of the semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.
FC Goa defeated Mumbai City twice in the league stage. The first was a 5-0 hammering at Goa and then a convincing 2-0 victory in Mumbai. But even though Goa has been the better-equipped team with a 7-0 aggregate, Mumbai will hope for better results when both start with a clean slate in the knockout stage of the league.
While all eyes will be on the two prolific front-men in Corominas and Sogou, Friday’s play-off clash will very much be battle for defensive supremacy. The two teams hold the joint second-best defensive records after the league stage and have conceded 20 goals each in their 18 clashes.
Can Costa’s men get their revenge or will Goa make amends for their play-off disappointment from last season? Plenty to look forward in the decisive clashes, starting with the opening battle in Mumbai.