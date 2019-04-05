Chennai Super Kings were the only unbeaten team in the Indian Premier League going into the match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at the Wankhede stadium. CSK lost their first game as they failed to chase down a 171-run target set by Mumbai.

After the match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a special gesture. He walked up to a fan who had been waiting for him even after the match had finished.

A lady holding a note which said “I am here only for Dhoni” waited patiently for the match to finish and later met Dhoni.

The captain interacted with his fan, signed a t-shirt for her and even took a selfie with her.

Chennai are currently third in the points table having won three out of their four games but fallen behind in net run-rate.

They next face Kings XI Punjab in a league game on Saturday in Chennai. Kings XI are also at six points from four games but have a better net run-rate than CSK.