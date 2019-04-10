KL Rahul smashed his maiden Indian Premier League hundred while Chris Gayle struck a 36-ball 63 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197/4 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total, while his opening partner Rahul carried his bat through to remain unconquered on 100, with six sixes and as many fours.

The duo’s 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Gayle’s dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs. Thirteen came off the final over to boost the total.

Rahul went on the offensive in the last two overs and in the process completed his century.

Twitter was might impressed by the right-hander’s performance, with many wondering whether he should bat at No 4 for India in the upcoming World Cup.

Here are some reactions:

KL Rahul vs Bumrah this IPL : 45*(29) with 7 fours & a six. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 10, 2019

Not the first time KL Rahul destroyed Hardik Pandya. #KXIP pic.twitter.com/CSMnkjmCpU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2019

Tonight - KL Rahul off Hardik Pandya tonight - 32 runs off 12 balls (S/r 266.66), 3 sixes, 1 four#IPL2019#IPL#MIvKXIP — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul slowly sliding towards that no. 4 spot? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 10, 2019

Excellent finish from KL Rahul. Looked for a while like he was leaving it till too late. His form augurs well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2019

Was only a matter of time before he got back to form... Happy for @klrahul that he's back to scoring ways at a crucial time. #klrahul — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul last 5 innings:



71*, 15, 55, 71*, 100*



KL Rahul last 5 innings vs MI:



68*, 24, 94, 71*, 100* — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 10, 2019

After an apprehensive start to the season, @klrahul11 has struck glorious form to impress selectors and team management. World Cup squad to picked on Monday! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2019

19th over bowled by Hardik. Alzaari had two overs left. Rahul smashed 25. Little things that change the game.... super knock by Rahul. Booked his ticket for England. #MIvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2019

will take a very special effort to deny rahul the man of the match hamper tonight #MIvKXIP — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 10, 2019

.@klrahul11's consistency is to be celebrated so satisfying to see him back in form, he has definitely re-gained the confidence. Congratulations on the 💯 young man#MIvKXIP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 10, 2019

@klrahul11 perfect innings, complementing the @henrygayle onslaught by batting through the innings. Both playing roles to perfection. No Sharma, tough chase, game on. #ipl2019 #MIvKXIP — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2019

What a player u beauty @klrahul11 👏👏👏👏👏 outstanding knock brotherman ⭐️😊 @lionsdenkxip @IPL congratulations on ur wonderful hundred 💯😊👏👏 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 10, 2019

[Inputs from PTI]