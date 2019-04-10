KL Rahul smashed his maiden Indian Premier League hundred while Chris Gayle struck a 36-ball 63 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197/4 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total, while his opening partner Rahul carried his bat through to remain unconquered on 100, with six sixes and as many fours.
The duo’s 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Gayle’s dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs. Thirteen came off the final over to boost the total.
Rahul went on the offensive in the last two overs and in the process completed his century.
Twitter was might impressed by the right-hander’s performance, with many wondering whether he should bat at No 4 for India in the upcoming World Cup.
[Inputs from PTI]