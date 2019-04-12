MS Dhoni won his 100th Indian Premier League match as captain when Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

But while the match and the last-ball six (off Ben Stokes, who else?) was thrilling, it might just pale in comparison to the drama during the last over. An emotionally-charged Dhoni, who had just been dismissed after a Player-of-the-Match performance, lost his cool and publicly remonstrated with the umpires after striding on to the ground mid-match.

Dhoni scored 58 off 43 before Stokes got him with a yorker. With three balls left in the match, the England all-rounder bowled a waist high no-ball to Mitchell Santner which was first called by one umpire, but ruled but by another.

This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and he had a heated debate with the officials before he was calmed down and sent back. He was fined 50% of his match fee for the same.

While the defending champions managed to win the game in style, the captain’s behavior sparked a long debate. While almost everyone from the cricket fraternity agreed that Dhoni was out of line in his manner, some fans praised his leadership skills.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Dhoni-umpire drama.

Have always been a big Dhoni admirer, but he was clearly out of line walking out like that. Lucky to get away with just a small fine. #VIVOIPL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

Few things - 1) It doesn't matter who did and who didn't. What's right or wrong, doesn't change on who's done it. Accept it, don't peddle nonsense.



2) Kohli had every right to voice his opinion on umpires and he did.



3)What Dhoni did today was wrong. There is no doubt about it — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 11, 2019

The umpire is well within his right to overturn a No-Ball or any decision on the field for that matter. Surprised with how Dhoni handled it. It was so unlike Captain Cool #RRvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 11, 2019

#Dhoni could have written a scathing report after the match. In fact, team management reports typically decide the fate of umpires.



Instead, he chose to humiliate the umpires in public by challenging their authority.



He flexed his muscles because he could.#IPL2019 #RRvCSK — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 11, 2019

Save this video clip for ages to come, cuz after the discovery of black hole this week, this is an another rarest of rare picture in the history of mankind- "THE ANGRY DHONI"!!!#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/mEIi65jAVb — Shashank Sneham 🇮🇳 (@shashank_sneham) April 11, 2019

Umpire decision is final, whether it's right or wrong. No player has the right to question him. Be it dhoni or sachin or virat.! Dhoni is a player. Not bigger than the game.! He was behaving like a school kid by coming in the ground. Totally unacceptable #RRvCSK #IPLT20 #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/HeMdSX3bKV — Chowkidar Abhishek Agarwal (@Abhishek_0055) April 11, 2019

Not sure if MS Dhoni is right to walk in to check what happened and to get clarity !!



But am sure the umpires reversing a call and no balls not getting noticed is not good for IPL !! #RRvCSK #Dhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/1zTU4aGqDY — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 11, 2019

One umpire calls noball the other one declines it. MS Dhoni comes out and exchanges a few words with the umpire. He did the same in Australia too when the third umpire was high on weed. He shows aggression when it is needed. An Absolute Leader 👏 — Faf Tendo (@FafTendo) April 11, 2019

From today onwards this image is going to get a separate fan base.

Thala🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ROUSdVA3D0 — Nizam (@i_am_nizam_) April 11, 2019

This issue with the post-match question

Fine Dhoni for walking into the field. And someone fine Murali Karthik as well for not talking about this incident. What is this? Post-wedding discussion? Even in that people talk about critical things. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 11, 2019

Heard, the commentator didn’t ask Dhoni about the no-ball controversy at all? #CSKvsRR #DhonikaGussa — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 11, 2019

MS Dhoni willing to talk about his confrontation with the umpires, even joked about it first up. And Murali Kartik doesn't ask a single question about it! Most atrocious post-match presentation I've seen. How do you let a whole presentation go by without asking that? #RRvCSK — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 11, 2019

Dhoni should have been asked by broadcasters (I’m not referring to the commentator because he could well have been instructed not to ask questions) about the controversy. — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) April 11, 2019

This important question

Why is no one talking about Dhoni's uncalled-for reaction? Is it just because it was Dhoni?



Pretty sure Kohli would've been ripped apart for something far less severe..



I love MSD, but that was unacceptable. #RRvCSK — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) April 11, 2019

If Virat had done this, people would have been talking more about the controversy rather than the result. This is Dhoni and people will brush it under the carpet.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 11, 2019

And a little humour, of course

Dhoni had to step in when umpire made a mistake. Nothing wrong in that. That's what senior umpires do. #RRvCSK — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

Dhoni sent Jadeja to the nearest Xerox shop to take the print-out of this picture to submit to Match referee. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/G2SC8oBZoq — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 11, 2019