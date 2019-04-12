MS Dhoni won his 100th Indian Premier League match as captain when Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.
But while the match and the last-ball six (off Ben Stokes, who else?) was thrilling, it might just pale in comparison to the drama during the last over. An emotionally-charged Dhoni, who had just been dismissed after a Player-of-the-Match performance, lost his cool and publicly remonstrated with the umpires after striding on to the ground mid-match.
Dhoni scored 58 off 43 before Stokes got him with a yorker. With three balls left in the match, the England all-rounder bowled a waist high no-ball to Mitchell Santner which was first called by one umpire, but ruled but by another.
This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and he had a heated debate with the officials before he was calmed down and sent back. He was fined 50% of his match fee for the same.
While the defending champions managed to win the game in style, the captain’s behavior sparked a long debate. While almost everyone from the cricket fraternity agreed that Dhoni was out of line in his manner, some fans praised his leadership skills.
Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Dhoni-umpire drama.