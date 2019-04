The Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup next month was announced on Monday with a core group of players narrowed down to the final 15.

While this 2019 World Cup squad was among the most easy to predict, with 12-13 of the 15 slots all but assured, there were a couple of names that raised questions. The confusion over the No 4 batsman continued as Ambati Rayudu was dropped. All-rounder Vijay Shankar is expected to take up the crucial role.

The biggest debate leading up to the squad announcement was the choice of the second wicketkeeper and the selectors made a tough call by selecting Dinesh Karthik, despite his poor recent form with the bat in the Indian Premier League, over young Rishabh Pant. Pant had been in better form and seemed like the better choice on paper but the selectors opted for Karthik’s experience.

The World Cup begins on 30 May, a couple of weeks after the end of the ongoing IPL, with India playing their first match on 5 June against South Africa,

Here’s a look at the final 15 and how they are doing in the IPL, before and after selection.

This list will be updated on a daily basis during the IPL season.