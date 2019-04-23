Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela, who have both already won India an Olympic quota in women’s air rifle, missed out on a podium finish in women’s 10m air rifle at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Beijing, China. However, India won the team medal with a total score of 1887.2.

Chandela, who won gold at the Delhi ISSF World Cup earlier this year, narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with a total score of 207.8. Moudgil was sixth in the eight-member final with a final shot of 9.9 that sealed her fate.

However, the highlight of the day for India was Mehuli Ghosh, who broke the national record while competing in the MQS category. She scored 632.2 to shoot her personal best at World Cups, which was the best qualification score among Indians.

Chandela topped the qualification with a score of 630.9 while Moudgil was fourth spot with a score of 629.4. Elavenil Valarvivan, the other Indian in the fray was placed 17th with a score of 626.9.

In the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Eliminations, only Sanjeev Rajput made it to the qualification round finishing fifth with a score of 1171. Chain Singh and Parul Kumar finish at the 16th and 18th position respectively, with scores of 1169 and 1168 in the first relay.