Trishna sailing club of Bangalore dominated the opening day of the Junior Coastal Multiclass Regatta organized by Corps of Engineering Sailing Club which kicked off amidst great fanfare at the Marve Beach in Mumbai on Monday.

A total of five races were conducted for seven classes including laser class (radial and 4.7), 420, RS One, 49er and Optimist class which had the most entries. The wind was between 14 to 16 knots in the first race but later it dropped to steady 10 knots.

S Gagan & Abhishek Kumar Pandey of Trishna Sailing Club sailing a 29er braved the waves and sailed smartly to finish first in a closely competed category.

In the second race, the wind picked up reaching upto 15 knots but Sathiya Sudan of Trishna sailing club lead the race from start and thwarted a strong challenge from Mandeep to win the RS One category.

But it was the last two races of the day which proved to be most interesting. At the start it was normal wind but as soon as the races culminated sailors witnessed sea with tall waves full of gust. Facing all the challenges Pilli Akhil and Binoob M of Corps of Engineers Sailing Club dominated the race in the 420 category.

Results:

1. Laser radial: 1st Govind Bairagi (NSS), 2nd Satish Yadav (NSS), 3rd N Hemant (CESC).

2. Laser 4.7: 1st Rachmalla Ashwini (EMESA), 2nd JayDeep Yadav (NSS), 3rd Mallesh Vadla (NBSC).

3. RS One : 1st Sathiya Sudhan (TSC), 2nd Mandeep (CESC), 3rd Aishwarya Ganesh (TNSA).

4. 29er: 1st S Gagan & Abhishek Kumar pandey (TSC), 2nd Aashish & Alankar (NSS), 3rd Shivpujan & Ajay (CESC).

5. 420 Class: 1st Binoob M & Pilli Akhil (CESC), 2nd Dawood & Pradeep (NSS), 3rd Alen Thomas & S Bharath (TSC).