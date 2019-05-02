Lionel Messi was at his sublime best scoring two goals in a span of seven minutes as he put Barcelona within touching distance of the Champions League final with a 3-0 win over Liverpool at the Camp Nou.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi fired a brace to leave the Reds reeling despite an impressive performance. Mo Salah had his chances but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was superb at his post. The two sides meet again next Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.
While Messi’s first goal was a nifty tap-in off a a deflection after Suarez misse, his second was a piece of art. In what was his 600th goal for the club, he struck an incredible long-range free-kick, which curled into the goal.
Watch: Messi’s 600th club goal was stunning free-kick against Liverpool in Champions League
Twitter, understandably, was ablaze with excitement and praise for the entertaining match which was sealed by trademark Messi magic. Have a look:
First, a throwback
The big numbers
Everyone was excited to see #Messi600
A word on Liverpool
Some Game of Thrones humour, of course
And Messi being Messi