Lionel Messi was at his sublime best scoring two goals in a span of seven minutes as he put Barcelona within touching distance of the Champions League final with a 3-0 win over Liverpool at the Camp Nou.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi fired a brace to leave the Reds reeling despite an impressive performance. Mo Salah had his chances but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was superb at his post. The two sides meet again next Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.

While Messi’s first goal was a nifty tap-in off a a deflection after Suarez misse, his second was a piece of art. In what was his 600th goal for the club, he struck an incredible long-range free-kick, which curled into the goal.

Watch: Messi’s 600th club goal was stunning free-kick against Liverpool in Champions League



The first of 600 ⚽

🔙 Leo's 1st official goal came 14 years ago today 🐐#Messi600 pic.twitter.com/PYPt74qxeU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored six goals against English teams in the Champions League this season.



Jordi Alba has provided five assists against English teams in the Champions League this season.



The Premier League's worst nightmares. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WmHSHtprPp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have now both scored 600 club goals in their senior career, the only active players to have reached that total.



We’re lucky enough to watch them both. pic.twitter.com/5XaqbVewKc — Coral (@Coral) May 1, 2019

Arturo Vidal vs. Liverpool:



• Most tackles (5)

• Most fouls conceded (4)



It's what he does. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mZEOoMnsKj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 1, 2019

Reaction when #Messi hits his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona... u have to get excited! Wow 💥⚽️ ps. Get the sound on 🔊 #barcalfc #UCL pic.twitter.com/PlgFtZJvHF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 1, 2019

WOW! Just Wow. Messi scores his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona with as good a freekick as you’ll ever see. The little genius defies logic.🐐🐐 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 1, 2019

Balotelli: "Messi phenomenon. For footballs best don't compare him to Juve's #7 anymore" pic.twitter.com/kDIBmfVC5F — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) May 1, 2019

An amazing night at Camp Nou! An intense match in which we all worked hard for the result. Simply amazing support by all of you: our fans, to get us there. The 2nd leg will be intense and tough, but we will give everything to make it to the Final. Our mission continues next week! pic.twitter.com/AMAOx8CVHo — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) May 1, 2019

Hats off to Liverpool, what an amazing performance. You can only lose a game like that if against you there is a good team but specially a player that is well above the rest. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 1, 2019

Just watched the full highlights of barca v Liverpool. Liverpool were brilliant and I really feel for them but I tell wow,how good is Leo messi ? When he decides it’s time to turn on, it’s frightening. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 2, 2019

Pocos equipos han maltratado al Barça en su feudo como el Liverpool hoy y pocos equipos han sufrido tanto castigo jugando tan bien. Gran capacidad de sacrificio y sufrimiento de los blaugranas. Arturo Vidal espectacular, ter Stegen decisivo y Messi... bueno... es Messi. pic.twitter.com/rnTpViAvrX — Borja Pardo (@Borja_Pardo) May 1, 2019

Messi on TV about hushing fans who'd whistled Coutinho "It is not the moment to criticise anybody, but to support and be all together. It is ugly for a teammate to be treated like that on way off." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 1, 2019