It was early curtains for India on the ATP Tour as Rohan Bopanna and partner Dominic Inglot were beaten in the first round of the Madrid Open on Monday. The Indo-British pair lost 7-6(4), 6-3 to Guido Pella and Joao Sousa at the Masters 1000 tournament.

At the ATP Challenger in Busan, Sasi Kumar Mukund was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by seventh seed Evgeny Donskoy. The Russian had earlier beaten compatriot Saketh Myneni, 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the singles.

In the doubles draw, Toshihide Matsui and Vishnu Vardhan beat Seon Yong Han and Cheong-Eui Kim 6-2, 2-6, 10-4 while fourth seeds N Sriram Balaji and Jonathan Erlich beat Jason Jung and Tsung-Hua Yang 6-4, 6-4. However, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Brayden Schnur went down 2-6, 4-6 to top seeds Cheng-Peng Hsieh and Christopher Rungkat.

At the Shymkent in Kazakhstan, Arjun Kadhe went down to Sanjar Fayziev 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the singles. He is still in contention in the doubles event.

ITF results

Karunuday Singh beat Natthasith Kunsuwan 6-4 6-2 in the first round of qualifying but lost in the second round to Chukang Wang 6-7(2), 3-6 at the $25,000 ITF event at Wuhan, China.

Rishi Reddy beat 3-6, 6-3, [12-10] Ibrahim Kibet Yego while Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar beat 7-5, 6-3 Len Schouten in the qualifying of $15,000 ITF event in Kampala, Uganda.

Saisha Khanna lost to Victoria Allen 6-0, 6-0 in the qualifying at the $25,000 ITF event at Obidos Portugal .