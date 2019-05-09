India’s premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Zalawad Royals in the inaugural Saurashtra Premier League.

“Cheteshwar shall play Saurashtra Premier League T20 Tournament from Team Zalawad Royals,” a statement from Saurashtra Cricket Association said.

“As players drafting was done on May 4, SPL governing council decided to have drafting system in format of draw for Cheteshwar in presence of representatives of all teams, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, SCA office bearers, SPL Governing Council, representatives of independent auditor and Cheteshwar himself,” the release said.

As per the statement, Shah informed that Kutch Warriors withdrew from the draw process of Pujara as they have left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat in their squad.

The 31-year-old was then asked to pick a chit from the draw bowl having closed chits of four teams – Gohilwad Gladiators, Sorath Lions, Halar Heroes and Zalawad Royals. Pujara up the chit and it was of Team Zalawad Royals, the release added.

