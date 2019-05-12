Ankita Raina recovered from a slow start but could not carry the momentum forward and crashed out of the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Luan, China, PTI reported.

The second seed Indian lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to local girl Ying-Ying Duan in the semi-finals of the hard court tournament. Nevertheless, it was one of better results for the Indian this season.

Ankita has entered two finals this season, winning a $25,000 event in Singapore and ending runner-up in a $60,0000 tournament in Istanbul.

“I am very upset. I thought I had the match after the second set. I had good rhythm in the second and in the third as well but I don’t know what went wrong,” Raina said.

“Since I knew I had the match I was more upset. I will go home and then leave for the French Open, so looking forward to that.”

Raina, 175th in the world, earned a total of 29 ranking points.