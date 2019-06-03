World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan, live updates: Eoin Morgan opts to bowl first at Trent Bridge
Live updates from the teams’ second match at the World Cup.
2.44 pm: Pakistan have made two changes to strengthen their batting after the shocker against West Indies. But without Imad Wasim, is their bowling good enough to stop the England juggernaut?
2.40 pm: TEAM NEWS
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.
2.38 pm: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz says he would have fielded first as well, and adds that he is confident that the problem against the short ball the other day in Nottingham was just a one-off. Remember, Pakistan did bat well in the series whitewash against England recently. At Trent Bridge, they made 340 and England chased it down.
2.33 pm: England win the toss and will be bowling first. Mark Wood comes in for Liam Plunkett, for the extra pace he offers.
2.32 pm: The captains are walking out for the toss...
2.29 pm: “We didn’t handle the short ball really well and we practised a lot, and we know it will come,” Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood told reporters at Trent Bridge on Sunday.
“When teams come from the subcontinent, the other teams will use those sort of tactics,” added Mahmood, a former all-rounder with English counties Surrey and Kent. “All the teams will bowl short against us so we are practising, and we’ve done it before, so I think we need to move on and concentrate on the next game.”
2.25 pm: Pakistan have now lost their last 11 completed one-day internationals – a run that includes a 4-0 series defeat by England last month.
No side in world cricket, however, has the ability to transform their fortunes quite as quickly as Pakistan – a point they proved during the 2017 Champions Trophy when, after an abject start, they beat hosts England on the way to winning the tournament. Can they begin their resurgence at Trent Bridge?
2.22 pm: “It’s a batting paradise, it’s a belter. Not the same as the pitch Pakistan played against West Indies, this is harder and dry. Expect the team winning toss to bat first,” says Wasim Akram at the pitch report.
2.15 pm: Before you go into more about this match, here’s some reading for you on India’s wait for their first match.
India’s first game, against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, isn’t until June 5, the seventh day of the tournament. They had understood that by the time of their opening match, five of the other teams – hosts England, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan – would all have got two games out of the way.
What have they been upto? Is this good or bad for the men in blue? R Kaushik has more from England here.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of match #6 at the 2019 World Cup. The favourites and hosts England take on Pakistan... at Trent Bridge. Yes, that’s right. Brace yourselves, folks. This could be a run-fest, especially if England bat first.
The ground is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international –- 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481/6 against Australia – on the very pitch that will be used for Monday’s match at Trent Bridge.
But Pakistan’s batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.
England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan’s problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Mark Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.
For Pakistan, a fightback cannot happen sooner after the embarrassment against West Indies, when they registered their 2nd lowest total in World Cup history.