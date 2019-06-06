India opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 6-wicket win over South Africa at Southampton. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with the ball for India before Rohit Sharma’s measured century helped them ease their way to South Africa’s target of 228.

After opting to bat first, the Proteas failed to get off to a good start and lost wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal then put the brakes on the South Africans who crumbled against the leg-spin of the duo.

A bit of resistance from Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris helped the Proteas to a respectable total of 227.

India started the chase cautiously after they lost Shikhar Dhawan early to Kagiso Rabada. However, despite losing Virat Kohli early, India never panicked in the chase as Sharma played a knock of great responsibility to guide the 2011 winners home.

Catch the highlights of the game here: