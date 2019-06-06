Former South Africa Test captain AB de Villiers said he had “run out of gas” when he announced his retirement from international cricket. The 34-year-old played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 Twenty20 matches for the Proteas.

Now, according to a report, had offered to come out of retirement in order to play in the ongoing World Cup. It was a proposal that was quickly rebuffed by the South African team management.

Read: Pleaded with De Villiers not to retire in 2018: Full text of CSA’s statement

The offer to rejoin the South African team was made just 24 hours before the team for the World Cup was set to be announced. The former captain had communicated his desire to return to South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi.

CSA gave two clear reasons for their decisions but the news was tearing up Twitter up:

Here’s how AB de Villiers reacted:

All that’s important is that we should all focus on supporting the team at the World Cup. There is a long way to go and I believe the boys can still go all the way #ProteaFire — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 6, 2019

Twitter reactions:

"There is no comeback. I’m very very happy with where I’m at in my life. I don’t want to confuse anybody, especially not the (Proteas) team, it will be very selfish and arrogant of me to throw statements around that I’m keen to play a World Cup." - AB de Villiers on 13-11-2018 — stuart hess (@shockerhess) June 6, 2019

The @OfficialCSA team management begged @ABdeVilliers17 not to retire.

Take a sabbatical, skip a few series they said.

Don't use the word retire.

He said he was at peace with his decision.

This u-turn, before @CWC19_ICC came too late.

How do you accommodate that?

How? — Lungani Zama (@whamzam17) June 6, 2019

The last time AB De Villiers batted against our recent opponents in a World Cup, his score and the result were as follows

England (2011): 25 - SA lost

Bangladesh (2007): 15 - SA lost

India (2015): 30 - SA lost

Great player, but don't retrospectively ascribe omnipotence. — Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 6, 2019

When Ab De Villiers approached South Africa Cricket Board

Management: pic.twitter.com/yLcsvptt3H — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 6, 2019

Even I wanted to see AB play this World Cup. But no matter how big you are, you just cannot come out of retirement 24 hours before the announcement of the squad. I hope this news turns out to be fake because if its true, it is poor from a player of the stature of AB de Villiers. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 6, 2019

Say what you want but his presence would have made a lot of difference in past 3 games #ABDevilliers — Big_Man (@Morwantsimane) June 6, 2019

AB is a Super Hero.

We make concessions for legends of the game, don't we?

Get the man on a plane to England already. — Robin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) June 6, 2019

AB de Villiers not looking good in this mess.



“There are no second chances in life, except to feel remorse.” ― Carlos Ruiz Zafón — Jannie Momberg (@JannieMom) June 6, 2019

I understand there are cases both for & against AB (and they're valid). In some way though, his case not too different from Steve Smith and David Warner's- folks like Ashton Turner & Peter Handscomb missed the WC bus despite playing well in the duo's absence. #ABdeVilliers #ABD — thecricketblog (@thecricblogger) June 6, 2019