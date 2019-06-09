MS Dhoni took the field without the controversial dagger logo on his wicketkeeping gloves in Sunday’s World Cup game against Australia after being ordered to remove the symbol by cricket’s governing body.

Dhoni’s gloves in the opening game against South Africa bore a military insignia that breached rules laid down by the International Cricket Council.

But a different pair of gloves appeared to conform with ICC regulations when India fielded after making 352/5 batting first against world champions Australia at the Oval.

The ICC turned down a request by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow Dhoni to sport the symbol that gained widespread attention on television and on social media with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter. Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment.

According to the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported on the back of each glove.

Also, any logos should not have any political or racial connotations.

In March, the India team wore camouflage-style caps provided by Dhoni during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute to India’s armed forces after 40 troops were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir.

“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the World Cup,” according to a press release from the ICC.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” the release added.

The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements and in 2104 the global governing body banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

(With AFP inputs)