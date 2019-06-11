Reet scored a hat-trick as India’s junior women’s hockey team beat Belarus 4-1 on Monday .

The game started at a frenetic pace, with both teams keen to press their advantage right from the hooter. Within the first few minutes, India had their first penalty corner of the game, and from the ensuing drag flick, Reet made no mistake, converting to give India the lead.

Belarus kept up the pressure though and scored an equaliser right at the death to go into the break level with a goal apiece.

India hit back at the beginning of the second quarter with a vengeance and a long period of pressure yielded the goal they were looking for with Sharmila Devi scoring to give India the lead. The team held on to the slender 2-1 lead as they went into halftime.

Belarus were quicker off the blocks in the third quarter, and had a penalty corner minutes into the period. The ensuing attempt on goal though was denied by a rigid Indian defence.

The game evened up in tempo after that and India dominated most of the remainder of the period. They had a succession of penalty corners through the quarter, and off the third Reet scored her second to extend India’s lead. The teams went into the break with India leading 3-1.

India kept up the pressure in the final period and did not take their foot off the gas at all. Constantly attacking and probing they kept putting the Belarusian defence in trouble, winning penalty corners regularly through the quarter. Right at the end of the game, Reet scored from a penalty stroke, bagging a hat-trick and giving India a much deserved 4-1 victory.