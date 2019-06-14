World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies live: Gayle counterattacks after hosts strike early
Updates from the match between England and former champions in Southampton.
After 13 overs, West Indies are 54/2 – Hope 11
WICKET! Big, big moment in the game as Chris Gayle is gone! Liam Plunkett bangs it in and the left-hander pulls it straight to deep square-leg. Good catch from Jonny Bairstow. England on top at the Hampshire Bowl!
Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36 (41)
After 12 overs, West Indies are 47/1 – Gayle 36, Hope 6
Mark Wood comes on to have a bowl and delivers five dot balls against Chris Gayle, but the left-hander taps the last one past point to pick up a single. Wood had dropped Gayle’s catch earlier and needs to make up for it big-time. The right-arm pacer has started well with the ball.
After 11 overs, West Indies are 46/1 – Gayle 35, Hope 6
Liam Plunkett joins the attack for England and concedes five runs in his first over. Shai Hope hits yet another gorgeous drive that goes straight to the fielder. The right-hander has faced 27 balls so far.
After 10 overs, West Indies are 41/1 – Gayle 33, Hope 3
Jofra Archer strikes Shai Hope on the glove with a 93 mph thunderbolt! The right-hander has absolutely no clue about that delivery. That’s the end of the powerplay. Just the three singles come from Archer’s fifth over. England have the upper hand at the moment but they’d want to see the back of Chris Gayle soon.
After 9 overs, West Indies are 38/1 – Gayle 32, Hope 2
SIX! Brilliant from Chris Gayle! The left-hander is having a go at anything short and pulls Chris Woakes over mid-on for four. He then preempts a full delivery and drives it straight back for a maximum. West Indies need him to keep going. It’s a one-man show at the moment. Good over for the visitors, 12 runs come from it.
After 8 overs, West Indies are 26/1 – Gayle 21, Hope 1
Big blow for England as Jason Roy has limped off after pulling his hamstring. The hosts will be praying it’s nothing serious. The right-handed opener is very important for their campaign. James Vince has come on as the substitute fielder. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle pulls Jofra Archer for another boundary as West Indies pick up five runs from that over.
After 7 overs, West Indies are 21/1 – Gayle 16, Hope 1
Chris Gayle survives! Huge moment in the game! Chris Woakes pitches it full and the left-hander throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball hits the edge of the bat and flies towards third-man, Mark Wood runs forward and catches the ball with a dive but the ball pops out as his hands crash into the ground. Woakes is distraught. Hope then plays a couple of gorgeous drives off the front foot but doesn’t get any run.
After 6 overs, West Indies are 19/1 – Gayle 15, Hope 1
Back-to-back boundaries for West Indies! Chris Gayle decides he has had enough and goes after Jofra Archer. The first one is a bludgeoning drive down the ground and the next one is a pull. The English pacer comes back well to beat Shai Hope’s bat and then strike Gayle’s glove with a sharp bouncer. A good over for the Windies, though, 11 runs from it.
After 5 overs, West Indies are 8/1 – Gayle 5, Hope 0
Second maiden over from Chris Woakes, this time against Shai Hope. This is top-class bowling from the right-arm pacer. He isn’t giving the batsmen an inch. There isn’t big swing on offer but Woakes is bowling full and straight.
After 4 overs, West Indies are 8/1 – Gayle 5, Hope 0
West Indies get their first boundary but it’s a lucky one. Jofra Archer bowls five dot balls to Chris Gayle, the left-hander manages to get an inside-edge off the last one to fetch four. The right-arm pacer is bowling every ball around the 90 mph mark. Shai Hope is the new man at the crease for the Windies.
After 3 overs, West Indies are 4/1 – Gayle 1
WICKET! What. A. Ball. Chris Woakes, take a bow. The right-arm pacer bowls the perfect yorker to rattle the left-handed Evin Lewis’ stumps. This has been a dream start for England. Their pacers have been bang on the money.
Lewis b Woakes 2 (8)
After 2 overs, West Indies are 2/0 – Gayle 0, Lewis 1
Jofra Archer runs in to bowl his first over and touches the 90 mph mark. Easy. It’s just amazing how he generates such pace with such a languid action. Chris Gayle is yet to get off the mark after facing nine deliveries.
After 1 over, West Indies are 0/0 – Gayle 0, Lewis 0
Maiden over to start! Chris Woakes beats Chris Gayle’s bat twice with beautiful deliveries that were angled straight but cut away from the left-hander. Just the start England were looking for. There’s plenty in it for the pacers at the moment.
2:59 pm: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are striding out to the middle to open the batting for the West Indies. Chris Woakes has the new ball in hand for England. Match No 19 of this World Cup promises to be an absolute cracker. Here we go!
2:54 pm: Right, we’re ready for some cricket at this 12th edition of the World Cup. The sky is clear, the sun is shining (kind of). The players have taken the field at the Hampshire Bowl. It’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s West Indies.
2:41 pm: West Indies captain Jason Holder – “We would’ve bowled first as well. Opportunity for our guys to get some runs first. There is a lot at stake. We guys have planned well for this game and we are up for it. It is a matter of adapting to particular individuals on that day. We have got three changes. Evin Lewis comes in, Russell comes back and Shannon Gabriel is making his first appearance.”
2:38 pm: England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss – “The wicket has been under covers for last 24 hours. There has been a lot of rain around and we feel there would be some moisture in it. The World Cup is about adapting to conditions. This is a tough challenge for us. We have got the same team.”
2:35 pm: West Indies playing XI – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.
2:33 pm: England playing XI – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
2:32 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first!
2:27 pm: Pitch report by Ian Bishop: “It has been under the covers all day yesterday. The grass has been cut below than other tracks. The hardness will help someone like Jofra Archer. Even the West Indies won’t mind it as their plan has been to get it up at the heads of the batsmen and bounce them out.”
2.23 pm: Eoin Morgan knows a thing or two about playing against a country who you could be playing for...
Playing against the nation of his birth, all eyes will be on his 24-year-old fast bowler Archer, who has made an explosive start to his international career.
“Jofra has been very consistent over a long period of time, since he came to Sussex. It is great he is in an England shirt. It does feel different the first time you play against a side you could have played for. I am sure he will handle it,” Morgan said.
Morgan himself played 23 ODI matches for Ireland before switching allegiances.
“I did not find it difficult [against Ireland for the first time]. It was a different challenge, rather than a difficult one.”
2.17 pm: The biggest battle today that promises to be exciting indeed is Barbados-born Jofra Archer taking on the Caribbean stars. There was a superb moment in the press conference of Jason Holder’s. “Would Jofra make it to the Windies team?” “He’s English, so no!”
2.15 pm: Hello all and welcome to another day in what has become the wettest World Cup in cricket history. It’s England and West Indies in Southampton today... a day after India-New Zealand became the fourth match to be washed out due to rain (and third to be abandoned without a ball being bowled).
West Indies captain Jason Holder says his resurgent side are using their brains as well as brawn ahead of their clash against the hosts.
The West Indies have already shown what they are capable of, bowling Pakistan out for just 105 thanks to a barrage of bouncers on the way to a seven-wicket win in their opening game.
The two-time World Cup champions lost narrowly to Australia after being well-placed to beat the reigning title-holders, before rain wrecked their match against South Africa, with the sides taking a point each
But they will enter their match against England in Southampton with confidence as the only team at the World Cup not to have lost their previous one-day international series to Eoin Morgan’s men, drawing 2-2 in the Caribbean earlier this year.
With pace in abundance from the likes of Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, as well as Holder himself, the West Indies have an attack to worry every team.
But Holder believes it is their ability to outfox batsmen in the middle overs that has sparked an upturn in form since the 2015 World Cup – a four-year period in which they did not win an ODI series.
“We have always got wickets with the new ball,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“But previously we haven’t been able to get wickets in the middle overs.
“And it’s been the talking point over the last couple of months in one-day cricket and now in this tournament we have been able to get wickets in the middle overs, which has definitely broken the back of most teams.”
Following the South Africa no result, the England game has taken on even greater importance for the West Indies.
But Holder is not worried yet and, with all-rounder Russell likely to be fit following a knee injury, he expects his side to throw all they have at the hosts.
“I think the brand of cricket we have been playing so far in this World Cup, you know what to expect of West Indies now,” he said.
“For us, we are not going to back down from the challenge. Most of our guys are always up for the challenge and it is just a matter for us to be smart.
“And I don’t think there is anything else to be said, just be smart and play the brand of cricket we want to play,” he added.