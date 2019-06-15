East Bengal on Friday announced the signing of Mizoram-born goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte from FC Goa on a one-year loan deal.

Having joined Bengaluru FC from Shillong Lajong, the 26-year-old played a crucial role in the team winning the I-League as he also featured in the AFC Cup final in 2016.

Head Coach Alejandro Menendez has identified the young talented goalkeeper who has safe hands and swift legs as he will be their second-choice goalkeeper after Rakshit Dagar.

“East Bengal is a name that is well known across the country for its legacy and passionate fan following. I am excited and look forward to playing for this prestigious club. Kolkata football has an ardent fan following and East Bengal fans are the true spirit of the club,” said Ralte who was last on loan with with Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters.

“Since my childhood, East Bengal has always been a household name as many players from Mizoram have donned the Red and Gold including the likes of Syhlo Mama, who put Mizoram on the footballing map of India. My goal would be to contribute to the best of my abilities for the team and win the title for the Red & Gold Brigade and its supporters,” Ralte said.

In a team building mode, the red-and-gold brigade also have already signed Pintu Mahata from rivals Mohun Bagan, besides also roping in Neroca’s Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC’s Boithang Haokip.

With Jobby Justin switching to Indian Super League franchise ATK, East Bengal have also renewed contract with Spanish midfielder Jaime Santos Colado.