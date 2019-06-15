England captain Joe Root scored his second century of the World Cup to guide his team to a convincing eight-wicket win over West Indies in Southampton on Friday with 16.5 overs to spare.

The win has helped England climb up to the second spot in the points table just behind New Zealand. West Indies are sixth in the table with three points.

Toss played a crucial part as the overcast conditions favourable for bowling made England captain Eoin Morgan to field after winning the toss.

England bowlers repaid the faith and bowled West Indies out for 212. The conditions got better to bat as the day progressed.

Root made unbeaten 100 and rarely looked in trouble after he opened the innings with Jonny Bairstow who made 45 before being caught by Carlos Brathwaite off Shannon Gabriel.

Chris Woakes was promoted up the order and made 40 before becoming Gabriel’s second victim. But Root held on to the other end scored a 93-ball hundred with 11 fours and is now the tournament’s top-scorer – with a total of 279 runs in four innings.

