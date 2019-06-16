Australia closed in on a semi-final spot with a crushing 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday that took them on top of the points table with eight points.

The win was set-up by captain Aaron Finch who hit a blistering knock of 153 to lay platform a for a big score for Australia. Steve Smith (73) and Glenn Maxwell (46) took the Australians to a total of 334.

The Sri Lankans began the chase in the perfect manner with Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera taking the Islanders to 115 in the first fifteen overs.

However, Mitchell Starc got the breakthrough in the 16th over for Australia who slowly put brakes on the Sri Lankan batsmen and piled on the pressure.

Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff chipped in with wickets while Starc grabbed match figures of 4/55 to engineer a late collapse that saw Sri Lanka fall way short of the target.

Here are the highlights of the match: