Indian men’s recurve team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das bagged the silver medal at the World Archery Championships after losing the final 2-6 to China on Sunday.

It was a close affair to begin with as India tied the first set 53-53. However, China stepped it up in the second set even as India shot a couple of 8s to lose the second set 58-51.

With the final on the line, India preserved their chances by tieing the third set 56-56.

But it was China who held their nerve in the final set to claim a 57-52 victory and clinch the final by a scoreline of 6-2.

Despite the defeat, it was an incredible tournament for the Indian men’s recurve team who booked a place in Tokyo Olympics with a win over Canada on Wednesday.

They followed it up with wins over third-seeded Chinese Taipei and the second-seeded Netherlands in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively to reach the final.