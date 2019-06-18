In the next few years, Afghanistan must work on their batting if they are to bridge the gap and improve. Right now, that’s the difference when you compare them with other teams in the World Cup.

Batting was always going to be the main problem for Afghanistan, particularly in English conditions, and we still haven’t seen out 40-plus overs in a game, which makes it very tough to achieve.

It’s hard to be competitive when the batting is not clicking. You can’t just depend on fielding and bowling all the time, so that’s where the improvement needs to come.

For me, it all comes down to preparation.

This is a big stage, playing in England against the world’s top sides means the level is very high, so you have to get the preparation just right.

In the last two games, the openers Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have at least started better, but instead, the collapses have come further down the order.

These are not simple issues to resolve as most are technical, but they are important if Afghanistan are to improve as a cricketing nation. It’s now about working very hard on skills and shot selection. Mentally, the focus needs to be just right.

Next up for the team is England, and that’s obviously not going to be easy. In my opinion, they are the hot favourites to win the competition just ahead of India.

It’s always tough playing England in English conditions, so it’s about playing good, respected cricket to create a close match. Beating them here would create history, but to do that it’ll take more than just good bowling.

The conditions, and whether the wicket supports spinners, will be crucial. Equally, Afghanistan must also work hard and show passion for the country. If these things happen and everyone contributes, maybe then we can make history.

Whatever happens in this World Cup though, the future is still bright for Afghanistan. We have lots of young talent, particularly in the U-15 and U-19 sides.

In Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, we have talented players who have played all over the globe and can be key to our bright future.

Rashid once again showed against South Africa that he is a very talented all-rounder on top of his spin bowling, which everyone already knows about.

Don’t forget that we are still new to European conditions. Day by day we will improve, and next time we will be better.