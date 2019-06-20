Young Indian footballer Amarjeet Mishra has penned a one-year contract with the senior team of Portuguese second division club CD Estrela for the upcoming season.

A product of the Minerva Punjab academy, Mishra had earlier played for the U-17 team of Sociedade União 1º Dezembro in Portugal which competed in the third division.

Though he failed to make the cut in the national squad when India hosted the U-17 World Cup a couple of years ago, Mishra played practice matches and trained with the team during their six-week camp in Portugal ahead of the mega event.

It was there where the young defender left Dezembro’s academy coordinator Andre Gomes impressed, who was already working with the Indian team.

Gomes then convinced the club to acquire Mishra’s signature with the Uttar Pradesh footballer being able to play across multiple positions in defence.

Mishra isn’t the only Indian football plying his trade in Portugal. Former FC Goa winger Sahil Tavora also plays for GDSC Alvarenga, a fourth division club.