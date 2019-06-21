Australia moved closer to the World Cup semi-finals after David Warner inspired the defending champions to a comfortable 48-run win over a combative Bangladesh with his second century of the tournament in Nottingham on Thursday.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89) as the Aussies posted a mammoth 381/5 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Faced with a daunting task to chase down the massive target, the Tigers took the fight to the rival camp but ended up with 333/8. Mushfiqur Rahim (102 not out), Mahmudullah (69), Tamim Iqbal (62) and in-form Shakib Al Hasan (41) gave their all in the chase but the effort still proved insufficient though the total was their best ever in One-Day Internationals.

The win took Australia to top of the table with 10 points from six games while Bangladesh remained at number five with five points and now need to win their remaining three games.

